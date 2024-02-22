A Beautiful Noise Sets Broadway Closing Date

The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will close on Sunday, June 30 after 35 previews and 657 performances.

A Beautiful Noise began Broadway previews on November 2, 2022 and opened on December 4. Prior to that, it played a tryout run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. A national tour will launch in Rhode Island in the fall of 2024.

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Neil Diamond’s songs, a book by Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Steven Hoggett. The design team features David Rockwell (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino, and Usifer.

The current cast is led by Nick Fradiani as Neil Diamond – Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Amber Ardolino as Marcia, Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.

Also in the show are Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

Original A Beautiful Noise cast members include Will Swenson, Robyn Hurder, and Linda Powell.

Of the production, our critic borrowed a popular refrain from one of Diamond’s classic songs and called it “So meh, so meh, so meh.” The show did not receive any Tony Award nominations.