A Beautiful Noise National Tour Recoups After Just Five Months

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical has announced recoupment of its initial investment after just five months of touring across the United States. Since launching in September 2024, the production has broken box office records in multiple cities and added additional dates to meet demand. The tour was preceded by a Broadway production, which ran from November 2, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), A Beautiful Noise is the story of Neil Diamond featuring his music, including hit songs “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” The tour currently stars American Idol winner Nick Fradiani.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise on Broadway features scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designer Jessica Paz, and hair and wig designer Luc Verschueren. The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino, and Usifer.