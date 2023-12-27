46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Airs Tonight on CBS

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air tonight, December 27, at 9pm ET/PT on CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

The honorees include actor and comedian Billy Crystal; soprano Renée Fleming; British singer, songwriter, producer, and Bee Gees member Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actor Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick. Former Kennedy Center Honoree (2017) Gloria Estefan returns as host for the third time.

The celebration, directed by Alex Rudzinski, took place on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on December 3. The event also honors the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose contributions to American life and culture through the performing arts have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other, and our world.