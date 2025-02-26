40th Annual Bistro Awards Announces Honorees

The awards will honor Sandy Stewart, Kathleen Landis, Jane Scheckter, Catherine Russell, Sean Mason, and more.

The 40th Annual Bistro Awards Gala will honor Grammy Award-nominated jazz-cabaret singer Sandy Stewart, pianist and singer Kathleen Landis, jazz vocalist Jane Scheckter, Grammy Award-winning singer Catherine Russell, and Grammy-nominated pianist Sean Mason, among other honorees, for cabaret artistry on April 14 at New York’s Gotham Comedy Club.

Actor and musical comedy improv artist Jason Kravits will host the gala. Writer and critic Gerry Geddes will direct.

Stewart will be presented with the Bistro Award’s top honor, the “ASCAP-Bob Harrington Lifetime Achievement Award,” for her career singing pop, early rock-and-roll, and American Songbook and jazz standards since the 1950s. Landis will receive an award for “Consummate Piano-Vocal Artistry.” Scheckter will be honored for “Sustained Cabaret Artistry.” The team of Russell and Mason will receive an award for “Outstanding Recording” for My Ideal.

Other award recipients are Craig Rubano for “Outstanding Autobiographical Show,” Carolyn Montgomery for “Outstanding Tribute Show,” Deborah Zecher and Joshua Zecher-Ross for “Outstanding Tribute Show,” and Ann Kittredge for “Outstanding Recording.”

The gala will feature performances by the awardees and honorees from seasons past. The evening’s musicians include music director Daryl Kojak on piano, along with Ritt Henn on bass and Rex Benincasa on drums.