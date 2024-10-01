Theater News

30th Anniversary of Riverdance Coming to Radio City Music Hall

The Irish step-dancing revue returns to New York.

David Gordon

| New York City |

October 1, 2024

Riverdance (3)
A scene from Riverdance 30
(image provided by the production)

A 30th anniversary production of Riverdance will come to Radio City Music Hall March 28-30.

Riverdance 30 — The New Generation “rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography, costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphic.”

Directed by John McColgan, the revue of Irish step-dancing is composed by Bill Whelan, with Peter Canning as lead designer. The new show has sets by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller, video by Cosmo AV, costumes by Joan Bergin, and sound by Michael O’Gorman.

The production notes that all of the performers “were not born when show began 30 years ago.”

