2024 Tour Dates Announced for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have announced dates for this year’s tour of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, their ever-expanding holiday spectacular, now in its seventh year. The tour will take them to 33 North American cities this Christmas, besting last year’s 30.

The show is directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, who co-creates the original plot and songs with Jinkx Monsoon. Last year’s show was about their attempted escape from the gingerbread matrix.

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are both popular former contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which Monsoon has won twice, most recently in the all-winners edition of All Stars.

Monsoon is currently playing Matron “Mama” Morton in Broadway’s Chicago, where she is helping to break box office records for the long-running revival.

You can see a list of tour dates for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show here:

November 7 – PREVIEW – Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 8 – PREVIEW – Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 10 – Durham, NC (DPAC)

November 11 – Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

November 13 – Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips Center – Steinmetz Hall)

November 14 – Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)

November 17 – New Orleans, LA (Orpheum Theater)

November 18 – Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)

November 19 – Austin, TX (Long Center)

November 20 – Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre)

November 23 – Indianapolis, IN (Murat Theatre at Old National Center)

November 24 – Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

November 25 – Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)

November 26 – Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 28 – Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)

November 29 – Albany, NY (The Egg)

November 30 – Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA (Academy of Music)

December 2 – Boston, MA (Wang Theatre at Boch Centre)

December 5 – Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 6 – Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)

December 7 – Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre at Kentucky Performing Arts)

December 8 – Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 – Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

December 12 – Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 15 – Las Vegas, NV (The Theater at Virgin Hotels)

December 16 – Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 – San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

December 18 – San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 – San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 – MATINEE – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 27 – Spokane, WA (First Interstate Center for the Arts)

December 28 – Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

December 29 – Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)