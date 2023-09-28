13 Going on 30 Musical Sets World Premiere Workshop

The world premiere of 13 Going on 30 the Musical will have a two-week workshop at Battersea Arts Centre in London. During the workshop, there will be four script-in-hand public performances with a live band from October 25-October 28. The workshop will take place ahead of a planned summer run in 2025.

The book of the musical is by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, writers of the 2004 film. It tells the story of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who makes a wish on her birthday and wakes up seventeen years later. The film cast was led by Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

Music and lyrics are by First Date score writers Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary. Film, television, and theater director Andy Fickman (Heathers the Musical) helms the workshop.