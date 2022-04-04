Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Charlie Rosen, and More Win 2022 Grammy Awards

Winners of the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced, and taking home the honor for Best Musical Theater Album is Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Barlow and Bear's record becomes the first Grammy winner to originate on TikTok, where the two artists began debuting their songs shortly after the television series premiered on Netflix. They beat several heavy hitters for the award, including the original West End cast recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and the Broadway cast recording of Girl From the North Country.

Other winners with theatrical ties include Tony-winning Broadway orchestrator Charlie Rosen who, with Jake Silverman, won the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella award for "Meta Knight's Revenge" from their 8-Bit Big Band. The Metropolitan Opera production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten received the Best Opera Recording award, with winners including singers Zachary James and Anthony Roth Costanzo.