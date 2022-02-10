Disney's Aladdin to Launch New North American Tour

A new North American tour of Disney's Aladdin will launch at Proctors in Schenectady, NY October 11-23. The tour will play 36 cities, including Austin, Kansas City, and San Antonio. Full itinerary and casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1992 animated film, Aladdin is the story of a scrappy "street rat" who comes into possession on a magic lamp. The genie within promises him three wishes, but will that be enough to win the heart of the beautiful and stubborn Princess Jasmine?

The show features iconic songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice like "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me," as well as new numbers by Menken, Rice, and Chad Beguelin. Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) directs.

TheaterMania's review of the Broadway production describes the show as "the definition of spectacle."

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis. The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.

Click here for the latest information on the Aladdin tour.