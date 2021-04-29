Daniel Fish's Most Happy Fella Adaptation for Female and Nonbinary Voices to Premiere

Most Happy, a new adaptation of Frank Loesser's opera The Most Happy Fella for seven female and nonbinary vocalists, will have its world premiere this summer as part of Bard SummerScape.

Originally scheduled for a 2020 premiere, Most Happy will be staged as a concert August 5-7 on the Stage at Montgomery Place. Most Happy is directed by Daniel Fish, who helmed the recent Tony-winning Broadway revival of Oklahoma!, which also originated at Bard College. The seven vocalists will be backed by a 13-piece instrumental ensemble.

Based on Sidney Howard's play They Knew What They Wanted, The Most Happy Fella is the story of an Italian-American vineyard owner having a long-distance love affair with a much younger woman.

Bard says of the production, "This meditation on our longing for human connection, made only more poignant by the isolation of the past year, will now be presented as a concert under the summer sunset."