Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Movie to Air Later This Year

After it's recent post-second season cancellation by NBC, the musical comedy series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist has been picked up by the Roku Channel as a holiday-themed feature-length film. Production on Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas begins shortly in Vancouver, with a festive season release date to be announced. Additionally, Roku has acquired the streaming rights to the series, with availability on the platform later this fall.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is written and produced by series creator Austin Winsberg, with direction by Richard Shepard. The film will pick up right where season two left off and is expected to tie up as many loose ends from the show as possible.

According to Variety, the full cast, led by Jane Levy, will return for the film. That list includes Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Created by Winsberg, the series follows the adventures of Zoey Clarke, a computer coder who starts to hear the innermost thoughts of herself and her closest friends in the form of popular songs, allowing her to connect to the world in a way she never has before.