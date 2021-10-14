Will Roland, Stephanie Styles, Sheryl Lee Ralph Featured on Goosebumps Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will release a studio cast recording of Danny Abosch and John Maclay's Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium on Friday, October 29.

Based on the book by R.L. Stine, the musical premiered in October 2016 at the Todd Wehr Theater in Milwaukee and at the Newmark Theatre in Portland after being commissioned by Oregon Children's Theatre and Milwaukee's First Stage. It features a score by Abosch and lyrics by Maclay.

The album features vocals by Krystina Alabado, Alex Brightman, Noah Galvin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Will Roland, Stephanie Styles, and R.L. Stine himself. The ensemble features Arianny Escalona, Alex Gibson, AJ Lewis, Armenia Sarkissian, Shuba Vedula, and Aika Zabala. Abosch produces and provides arrangements and orchestrations.

In Phantom of the Auditorium, Brooke and Zeke are thrilled to be starring in a mysterious show called The Phantom, and not the least bit frightened by the old legend that the play is cursed. But when strange, spooky messages start appearing, and a masked menace starts disrupting rehearsals, they begin to wonder: what if there really is a ghost haunting their school, determined to stop the show?

Click here to purchase the album (paid link).