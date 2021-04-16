West End Cast Album of Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein to Be Released in May

Notefornote Music will release the original West End cast recording of Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein on May 7.

The album was recorded live at the Garrick Theatre, where Susan Stroman's production ran in 2017-2018. The cast includes Hadley Fraser, Lesley Joseph, Ross Noble, Dianne Pilkington, and Summer Strallen, with Patrick Clancy, Nick Greenshileds, and Imogen Brooke. Featured in the ensemble are Matt Crandon, Bethan Downing, Nathan Elwick, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Andrew Gordon-Watkins, Sammy Kelly, Perry O'Dea, Richard Pitt, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Gemma Scholes, Emily Squibb, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Aron Wild, and Josh Wilmott.

Based on the story and screenplay by Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks, Young Frankenstein has songs by Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan. The West End staging was heavily revised from the original Broadway production, which ran 2007-2009.

