Dr. Fauci Says We Might Not Be Able to Safely Sit in a Theater for Another Year

It might be a year or longer before we're able to safely go to theaters again, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told actor Jennifer Garner in a recent Instagram Live conversation.

"When are we going to be able to sit in a theater and watch our favorite performers up on stage again?" Garner asked Dr. Fauci, who replied, "I think it's going to be a combination of a vaccine that has been around for almost a year and good public health measures."

Fauci admits that there are still a lot of variables, including the strength of the vaccine. You need a "really good vaccine" and "just about everybody" to get vaccinated in order to have a "degree of immunity in the general community that I think you can walk into a theater without a mask and feel like it's comfortable that you aren't going to be at risk."

Given how long it takes to mass produce a vaccine, even if there were one created by the end of 2020, the soonest most people could be vaccinated is fall 2021. Broadway has been dark since March 12, and its current prospective reopening date is January 3.

Watch the full conversation here.