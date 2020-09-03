Watch Tonight's Starry Broadway for Biden Concert Here at 9pm ET for Free

Broadway for Biden, in partnership with Broadway Sessions, Women for Biden-Harris, and Women of Color for Biden-Harris, presents its first performance fundraiser tonight at 9pm ET.

Broadway Sessions Presents: Belting for Biden Angela Birchett, Krystal Joy Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Nikki Renée Daniels, Judy Kuhn, Ashley Loren, Ryann Redmond, Sharone Sayegh, Saycon Sengbloh, Betsy Struxness, Shaina Taub, and Marisha Wallace. Ben Cameron hosts.

Donations are suggested, with all funds going directly to the Biden Victory Fund. In addition, Broadway for Biden has set up an online form where viewers can submit questions for the performers to be answered during the event.

Watch below: