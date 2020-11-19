Watch the Trailers for One Night in Miami, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Giving Voice

Trailers for the new theater-related films One Night in Miami, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Giving Voice have all been released.

Giving Voice is a new Netflix-released documentary that follows a group of students vying for the top prize in the yearly August Wilson Monologue Competition. Directed by Jim Stern and Fernando Villena, and produced by a group that includes Viola Davis, John Legend, and Constanza Romero, the film is released on December 11. Watch the trailer below:

One Night in Miami, based on the play by Kemp Powers and directed by Regina King, comes to Amazon Prime Video on January 15, after a December 25 release. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr., the film follows an evening of celebration between pals Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. Watch below:

Wild Mountain Thyme is John Patrick Shanley's screen adaptation of his Broadway comedy Outside Mullingar. It stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as a pair of Irish farmers longing for romance, with a supporting cast that includes Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy, and Jon Hamm. It will be released in theaters and on demand December 11.