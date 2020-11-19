TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Video Flash

Watch the Trailers for One Night in Miami, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Giving Voice

The films will all be released in the next few months.

Trailers for the new theater-related films One Night in Miami, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Giving Voice have all been released.

Giving Voice is a new Netflix-released documentary that follows a group of students vying for the top prize in the yearly August Wilson Monologue Competition. Directed by Jim Stern and Fernando Villena, and produced by a group that includes Viola Davis, John Legend, and Constanza Romero, the film is released on December 11. Watch the trailer below:

One Night in Miami, based on the play by Kemp Powers and directed by Regina King, comes to Amazon Prime Video on January 15, after a December 25 release. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom Jr., the film follows an evening of celebration between pals Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. Watch below:

Wild Mountain Thyme is John Patrick Shanley's screen adaptation of his Broadway comedy Outside Mullingar. It stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as a pair of Irish farmers longing for romance, with a supporting cast that includes Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy, and Jon Hamm. It will be released in theaters and on demand December 11.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...