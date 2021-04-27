Watch the Trailer for the Oslo Movie, Starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott

HBO has released the official trailer for Oslo, the film adaptation of J.T. Rogers's Tony-winning play, which airs Saturday, May 29, at 8pm ET.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, who staged the original Broadway and West End productions, Oslo stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul and Andrew Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen. They are joined by Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Igal Naor as Joel Singer, Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Rotem Keinanas Ron Pundak, Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres.

Written by Rogers, Oslo is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians, and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.