Watch the Trailer for HBO's Siempre, Luis, a New Docu About Lin-Manuel's Dad

HBO has dropped the trailer for the new documentary Siempre, Luis, which tells the story of political activist Luis A. Miranda Jr.

Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, Siempre, Luis follows a year in the life of Miranda, who left Vega Alta, Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, and explores his life as a powerful political figure in New York State and as a decades-long fighter for Latino communities. Despite recent health issues, Miranda continues to work, planning relief efforts for Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, while managing the logistics behind bringing the musical Hamilton, created by son Lin-Manuel Miranda, to the island.

Watch the trailer below, before the film premieres on October 6 at 9pm ET: