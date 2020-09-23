Watch the Full Trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia, Coming to HBO

HBO has released a new trailer for the filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia, captured during the sold-out show's late 2019 run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. Spike Lee directed the film, which will premiere on HBO on Saturday, October 17, at 8pm ET. Take a look at the teaser below:

American Utopia features Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stephane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

The HBO special event, in partnership with Participant, River Road Entertainment, and Warner Music Entertainment, is produced by David Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive-produced by RadicalMedia.