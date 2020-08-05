Watch Sophia Anne Caruso's Music Video for New Single, "Toys"

Broadway vet Sophia Anne Caruso has released a music video for her new single, "Toys," written by Nick Littlemore and Henry Hay. Watch it below:

Caruso was last seen onstage as Lydia in Broadway's Beetlejuice. Additional credits include the David Bowie musical Lazarus and Elizabeth Swados's Runaways. She directed and produced the video, which has editing by James Littlemore, mixing by Nic Hard, sound by Dave McNair, and hair and makeup by John Novotny. Emilio Madrid is the director of photography.