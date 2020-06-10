Watch Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein Discuss Her ALS Diagnosis and Ongoing Activism

In 2019, three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker was diagnosed with ALS. On June 17 at 8pm, Luker will take part in a special digital concert and conversation to benefit the creation of the ALS drug candidate Prosetin.

The Zoom concert will be hosted by Santino Fontana and will also feature a conversation between Luker and Katie Couric. Joseph Thalken will serve as musical director. Prosetin is the first-ever ALS drug candidate developed using cells from ALS patients. Prosetin is proven to get into the brain and reach motor neurons, the cells targeted for destruction in ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Here, Luker and husband Danny Burstein discuss her diagnosis, the concert, and the steps people can take to help:

There is a suggested donation of $25. Click here to donate and register.