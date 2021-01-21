Watch: Original Rent Stars and Broadway's Best Celebrate Biden-Harris With "Seasons of Love"

Original Rent stars Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Wilson Heredia joined a group of Broadway's best for a special performance of "Seasons of Love" and Hair's "Let the Sunshine In" that aired during the inauguration celebration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Watch the video below:

The recording was directed and produced by Schele Williams and produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. Additional performers included Ali Stroker, Andy Karl, Audra McDonald, BD Wong, Beth Malone, Betty Buckley, Chandra Wilson, Charlotte d'Amboise, Chita Rivera, Christopher Jackson, Derrick Baskin, James Monroe Iglehart, Javier Muñoz, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jessie Mueller, José Llana, Juli Rudetsky-Wesley, Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Leslie Uggams, Mandy Gonzalez, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Olga Merediz, Orfeh, Peppermint, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rosie Perez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Vanessa Williams, and Wayne Brady.

Jabari Payne edited the video, Shelbie Rassler and Matthias Winter mixed the sound, and Rudetsky led a band that included Perry Cavari, Carl Carter, and Jim Hershman.