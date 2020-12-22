Watch Lea Salonga and Telly Leung Cover Wham's "Last Christmas"
The Allegiance stars toast the holidays in this new duet.
Allegiance stars Lea Salonga and Telly Leung have reunited to create a virtual cover of Wham's "Last Christmas," which Salonga just released on YouTube. Watch below:
Salonga and Leung's performance has a band made up of Larry Yurman (arrangements/keyboards), Jack Cavari (guitar), Kevin Axt (bass), and Sean McDaniel (drums). Christopher Hewitt mixed and mastered the recording, and the video was created by Olivia Oguma.
Loading...