Watch Lea Salonga and Telly Leung Cover Wham's "Last Christmas"

Allegiance stars Lea Salonga and Telly Leung have reunited to create a virtual cover of Wham's "Last Christmas," which Salonga just released on YouTube. Watch below:

Salonga and Leung's performance has a band made up of Larry Yurman (arrangements/keyboards), Jack Cavari (guitar), Kevin Axt (bass), and Sean McDaniel (drums). Christopher Hewitt mixed and mastered the recording, and the video was created by Olivia Oguma.