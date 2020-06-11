Watch Lara McDonnell Discuss Starring in Disney's New Artemis Fowl Film

Disney will release the new Kenneth Branagh film Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved YA novel by Eoin Colfer, on Friday, June 12. Today, sixteen-year-old Lara McDonnell, who plays Holly Short in the movie, spent some time discussing the project with TheaterMania. McDonnell, a huge fan of the book series, was 14 when she shot the motion picture, and had just come off playing the title role in Matilda the Musical on London's West End. Watch the full interview below.