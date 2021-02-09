Watch Kate Baldwin, Anika Noni Rose, George Salazar, and More Sing From Songs for a New World
The new music video, featuring Jason Robert Brown on keys, was recorded for Theatre Forward's 2021 gala.
Theatre Forward, the nonprofit organization that supports a network of 19 prominent regional theaters across the country, held its annual gala on February 8, and the show included a special opening performance from Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World.
With Brown on keys, "The New World" featured singers Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose, and Branden Noel Thomas, and guitarist Ada Westfall. Watch below and be sure to donate to the organization here.
