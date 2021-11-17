Watch: Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Hudgens Discuss Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie

Jonathan Larson's musical Tick, Tick...Boom! has hit the big screen, in a new film adaptation directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here, Miranda and stars Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesús, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry, tell us about making this show sing on celluloid.

Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon (Tony winner Garfield), a young theater composer (read: waiter) in New York City who dreams of writing the next great American musical (Larson composed Tick, Tick...Boom! before his runaway hit, Rent). Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, especially from his girlfriend Susan (Schipp) and best friend Michael (de Jesús). With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The movie moves beyond the three-actor format of the stage musical (which was adapted from Larson's solo show by David Auburn) to feature additional performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.

Tick, Tick...Boom! is in select cinemas now ahead of a Netflix premiere on Friday, November 19. The soundtrack is currently available on the Sony Music Masterworks label.