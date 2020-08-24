Watch an Exclusive Clip of Jasmine Cephas Jones in New Hamilton Conversation
Donation proceeds from the full conversation will benefit the Latino Victory Fund.
In honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, Latino Victory Project will host a one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and original Broadway Schuyler Sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo on Tuesday, August 25, at 8:30pm ET. The event will be moderated by Soledad O'Brien and chaired by Loretta Everett Kaufman, with proceeds supporting the Latino Victory Project.
In advance of the event, we have a clip of Jasmine Cephas Jones speaking about the ways Hamilton changed expectations of Broadway casting. Watch her below:
The event is open to the public for a donation of $10 or more to the Latino Victory Project. Donations will support Latino Victory Project's work of growing Latino political power throughout the country. Click here to donate.