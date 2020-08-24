Watch an Exclusive Clip of Jasmine Cephas Jones in New Hamilton Conversation

In honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, Latino Victory Project will host a one-night-only virtual conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda and original Broadway Schuyler Sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo on Tuesday, August 25, at 8:30pm ET. The event will be moderated by Soledad O'Brien and chaired by Loretta Everett Kaufman, with proceeds supporting the Latino Victory Project.

In advance of the event, we have a clip of Jasmine Cephas Jones speaking about the ways Hamilton changed expectations of Broadway casting. Watch her below:

The event is open to the public for a donation of $10 or more to the Latino Victory Project. Donations will support Latino Victory Project's work of growing Latino political power throughout the country. Click here to donate.