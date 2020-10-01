Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman-Led Ma Rainey Film Set for December Release

George C. Wolfe's film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will premiere on Netflix on December 18.

With a screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and a score by Branford Marsalis, the film is led by Oscar and Tony winner Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman, in his final screen role, as Levee. Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige, and Dusan Brown costar.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is this third installment in Wilson's Century Cycle. It depicts the racism and exploitation in the music industry through a 1920s recording session with the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The film is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black.