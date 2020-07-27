Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles to Release Debut EP in August

Broadway Records will release You Can Ukulele With Me, the debut EP from Tony nominee Sarah Stiles, on Friday, August 21.

A collaboration between Stiles and songwriter Holly Gewandter, You Can Ukulele With Me is described as a "quirky love letter to the world" with "sunshiny, cheeky, sometimes silly, sometimes achingly beautiful songs meant to help people feel better and hopefully be better." The five-track EP is produced and arranged by Scott Wasserman.

Stiles earned Tony nominations for her performances in Tootsie and Hand to God, and can also be seen in Billions and Get Shorty. Songwriter Gewandter has contributed to the Emmy-winning Bubbe Meises/Bubbe Stories, Titbits and Snow White, Louis the Fish, and more.