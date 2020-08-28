Tony Award Eligibility for My Name Is Lucy Barton, A Soldier's Play, Grand Horizons

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has released eligibility details for the final three shows of the 2019-20 season, My Name Is Lucy Barton, A Soldier's Play, and Grand Horizons.

The committee made the following determinations:

Elizabeth Strout and Rona Munro will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as coauthors on My Name is Lucy Barton.

Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in My Name is Lucy Barton.

Bob Crowley and Luke Halls will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on My Name is Lucy Barton.

David Alan Grier will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in A Soldier's Play.

Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced soon.