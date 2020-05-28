Thomas Kail and Steven Levinson Team Up for New Fiddler on the Roof Movie Remake

Director Thomas Kail and writer Steven Levenson will team up for a new film remake of Fiddler on the Roof.

Kail (Hamilton) will direct, with Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) penning the screenplay. The pair worked together on the TV series Fosse/Verdon.

Fiddler on the Roof features a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, with a book by Joseph Stein and original direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. The 1971 film adaptation, directed by Norman Jewison and starring Topol, won three Academy Awards. Producing are Kail, Dan Jinks, and Aaron Harnick, under the MGM banner.