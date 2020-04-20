TheaterMania Will Go Live With Beth Leavel, Derek Klena, Sing Street Stars, and More

TheaterMania has launched the new daily live chat series Going Live With TheaterMania, where Senior Features Reporter David Gordon will interview theater stars about any topic they want to talk about — that's not the news. Half-hour broadcasts will air Monday to Friday at 2pm ET on TheaterMania's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The schedule this week is as follows:

Monday, April 20: Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone)

Watch here on Facebook

Watch here on YouTube

Tuesday, April 21: Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia)

Watch here on Facebook

Watch here on YouTube

Wednesday, April 22: Sing Street stars Brenock O'Connor, Gus Halper, Skyler Volpe, and Johnny Newcomb

Watch here on Facebook

Watch here on YouTube

Thursday, April 23: Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages)

Watch here on Facebook

Watch here on YouTube

Friday, April 24: Sarah Steele (CBS All Access's The Good Fight)

Watch here on Facebook

Watch here on YouTube

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions in the Facebook and YouTube comments so they may be asked live during the broadcast.