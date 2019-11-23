The Weekend Report: Oklahoma! Celebrates Grammy Nom; Soft Power to Record Cast Album

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Anna Wintour will cohost a special benefit performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

(© David Gordon)

Anna Wintour to Cohost Special Benefit Performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor in chief, will cohost a special performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, to beneft RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual-violence organization. The performance will be preceded by a cocktail reception.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, direction from Phyllida Lloyd, and choreography by Anthony van Laast. Adrienne Warren heads the company in the title role, alongside Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe serves as the Tina Turner alternate.

John Rochette has begun a run as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys at New World Stages.

(photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

A New Tommy DeVito Takes the Stage in Jersey Boys

John Rochette has taken over the role of Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys at New World Stages. He began his run on Monday, November 18. Rochette previously appeared in the Jersey Boys ensemble on Broadway, on tour, and at New World Stages.

Rochette stars alongside Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and C.J. Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also includes Dianna Barger, Tristen Buettel, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, Drew Serkes.

The cast of the Public Theater's revival of For Colored GIrls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.

(© Joan Marcus)

For Colored Girls... Announces Final Extension at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced a final extension of its revival of Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf. It will now run through Sunday, December 15.

The cast includes Sasha Allen (Lady in Blue), Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), and D. Woods (Understudy). Leah C. Gardiner directs the production, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Theresa Rebeck will helm a one-night-only reading of A Christmas Carol, benefiting Primary Stages' teen programs.

(© Allison Stock)

Theresa Rebeck Will Direct a One-Night Reading of A Christmas Carol

On Thursday, December 19, at 8pm, Primary Stages will host a one-night-only benefit reading of A Christmas Carol, featuring Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mark Bedard, Kimberly Chatterjee, Michael Cristofer, Tyne Daly, Kate Hamill, Thom Sesma, and Sharon Washington. Theresa Rebeck (Seared) will direct the reading, which will be held at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Janet Dacal will star as Dina in the national tour of The Band's Visit.

(© Tricia Baron)

Janet Dacal Joins The Band's Visit on Tour

Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway) will assume the principal role of Dina in the national tour of The Band's Visit, starting in Schenectady, New York. She will perform opposite Israeli star Sasson Gabay, who plays Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film of The Band's Visit and played on Broadway.

The cast also features Jennifer Apple as Anna, Mike Cefalo as Telephone Guy, Adam Gabay as Papi, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, Joe Joseph as Haled, Sara Kapner as Julia, Pomme Koch as Itzik, Ronnie Malley as Camal, James Rana as Simon, Or Schraiber as Zelger, and David Studwell as Avrum, along with Danny Burgos, Loren Lester, Nick Sacks, Hannah Shankman, and Bligh Voth.

The cast of Soft Power will record a cast album with Ghostlight Records.

(© Joan Marcus)

Soft Power Will Record a Cast Album

Ghostlight Records has announced it will record the new musical Soft Power, which recently had its New York premiere at the Public Theater, for an original cast album to be released spring 2020. The show features book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang, and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori.

The cast of Soft Power includes Billy Bustamante, Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Alyse Alan Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Conrad Ricamora, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, and John Yi.

Announcements

• Tony winner Elizabeth Ashley and Tony nominee Penny Fuller will star in a reading of Wharton / Williams, a work based on the short stories of novelist Edith Wharton and playwright Tennessee Williams. Directed by Michael Wilson, the reading will be held on Thursday, December 5, at 3pm at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Studio at Playwrights Horizons.

• Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror has announced a fourth and final extension, now running through December 22 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

• BroadwayCon 2020 (January 24-26) has released its programming schedule. Click here to see the timetable of panels, performances, and more.

• Ghostlight Records and Warner Records will celebrate the vinyl release of the Beetlejuice Broadway cast album with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th Street) on Friday, December 6, at 4:30pm.

Hot Shots

Here are some photos from the goings-on around town this week:

Loading...