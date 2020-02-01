The Weekend Report: Dan Rather Onstage; Riverdance in Cinemas; Irene Gandy on Air

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Dan Rather will take the stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

(© David Gordon)

I'm Dan Rather

Beloved news anchor Dan Rather will take the stage at the Minetta Lane Theatre for in his autobiographical solo show Stories of a Lifetime, running February 18 and 19.

Directed by Kimberly Senior and presented by Audible Theater, Stories of a Lifetime will showcase the former CBS News anchor as he shares six decades worth of tales from the front lines of journalism, interspersed with his account of how his "early years led him to become one of the most recognized people on the planet."

Stories of a Lifetime will be recorded live and made available via Audible later this year.

Irene Gandy will be interviewed by the League of Professional Theatre Women.

(© David Gordon)

Announcements

• Legendary theatrical publicist Irene Gandy will be interviewed by Voza Rivers for the League of Professional Theatre Women's Oral History Project on February 10 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The recording will live in the Library's Theater on Film and Tape archive.

• Trafalgar Releasing will present the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show in cinemas on March 15. Riverdance will come to Radio City Music Hall March 10-15.

• John Austin, Shanara Gabrielle, Susan Rome, Jordan Slattery, and John Leslie Wolfe will star in Dani Stoller's Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. Stevie Zimmerman directs the play, running February 18-March 29.

• Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit, and Heather Sawyer will star in the Atlantic for Kids production of She Persisted, The Musical, running February 22-March 22 on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Based on Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger's picture book, the musical is directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.

• David Corenswet, Kate Hamill, Robert Sean Leonard, Andrus Nichols, and Olivia Oguma will star in Red Bull Theater's February 10 reading of Hamill's The Scarlet Letter, directed by Sarna Lapine. Hamill adapts Nathaniel Hawthorne's novel for the stage.

• Off-Broadway's Trevor will open April 21 at Stage 42. The creative team is set to include Donyale Werle (sets), Mara Blumenfeld (costumes), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting), Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer (sound), Matt Deitchman (musical director), and Greg Pliska (orchestrations).

• Americano!, a new musical about the life of DREAMer and political strategist Tony Valdovinos, will premiere at the Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona, January 29-February 23. The score is by Carrie Rodriguez, with a book by Michael Barnard and Jonathan Rosenberg. Barnard also directs.

• Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Jennifer Ehle, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Jayne Houdyshell, Kelli O'Hara, and Kristin Villanueva will star in the February 12 edition of Waterwell's The Courtroom at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

• Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos), Patrick Brennan, Richard R. Henry, Alex Mickiewicz, and Griffin Osborne will star in William Francis Hoffman Drift at New World Stages. Bobby Moresco directs the run, beginning February 27.

• Jasai Chase-Owens, Sharlene Cruz, and Austin Smith will star in Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City for New York Theatre Workshop. Rebecca Frecknall directs the drama, running March 24-April 12 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

See a photo from Paper Mill Playhouse's Andrew Lloyd Webber revue, Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber:

(© Jerry Dalia)



Watch Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman sing "Wide Open Plains" from Arena Stage's Gun & Powder:

See Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi backstage at The Lion King with stars Adrienne Walker and Bradley Gibson: