The Lion King Film Sequel in the Works at Disney; Barry Jenkins to Direct

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will direct a new film sequel to The Lion King, Deadline reports.

The film will be Walt Disney Studios' follow-up to the 2019 remake, which uses photorealistic technology to depict the characters. Screenwriter Jeff Nathanson returns to the property and has reportedly completed a draft of the sequel script. Jon Favreau directed the last film.

No timeline for the film has been announced, nor has a plot. Deadline reports that the film will "further explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa's origin story."