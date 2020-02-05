The Jungle Returns to St. Ann's Warehouse Ahead of North American Tour

On April 2, St. Ann's Warehouse and Good Chance will bring The Jungle back to St. Ann's Warehouse, where the production had its American premiere last season in a coproduction with the National Theatre and the Young Vic. Ammar Haj Ahmad and Ben Turner will return to St. Ann's, reprising their roles from the American premiere.

Newly repurposed for touring, the show's North American tour will kick off in Washington, DC, where it will be copresented by Shakespeare Theatre Company and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company from August 25-September 13 at Sidney Harman Hall.

Additionally, a new Good Chance Theatre Dome will open in partnership with Tijuana's Instituto Municipal de Arte y Cultura (IMAC), providing a place for community-building and creative expression for asylum-seekers on the Mexico-US border (April 14-June 13).

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, The Jungle is an intense remembrance of the bulldozed camp in Calais, France, where thousands of refugees who had escaped drought, war, and strife in countries in Africa and the Middle East waited for their "good chance" passage to Britain. With minimal resources in the squalid, sprawling landfill-turned-makeshift-camp, immigrants and committed volunteers built a warm, self-governing society — with restaurants, shops, a school, a church, a sauna — from nothing.

Good Chance and St. Ann's Warehouse will announce additional North American tour dates and full casting for St. Ann's Warehouse soon. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.