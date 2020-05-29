Tales From Central Park, With Stars Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Central Park, a new animated series from Broadway's Josh Gad and Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, begins streaming today, May 29, on Apple. The musical comedy series follows Owen Tillerman (Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.), the caretaker of New York's Central Park, who lives in the park with his wife, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), and children Cole and Molly (Tituss Burgess and Kristen Bell). Together, they must save the park from destruction at the hands of billionaire businesswoman Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) and her assistant Helen (Tony winner Daveed Diggs), who want to pave paradise and develop the land.

At a virtual press junket for the show — where questions were limited to one per media outlet — I posed the following question to Hahn, Burgess, and Odom Jr. At the request of the show's publicists, a full transcript of the discussion is as follows, so as not to take the stories out of context.

Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, and Tituss Burgess

(© David Gordon/Tristan Fuge)

David Gordon: What's the funniest, weirdest, or most memorable thing to ever happen to you in the real Central Park?

Kathryn Hahn: Tituss has a good one.

Tituss Burgess: You know the canoes in the middle of the lake? I was drinking and reaching for the bottle of wine, and I tipped the canoe over. There I was, in the middle of the water, in Central Park. Then I had to get on the train, all wet, and go all the way up to Harlem.

Kathryn: Thick with algae. And duck crap.

Tituss: I can still feel it! Eww! Never again.

Leslie Odom Jr.: David, you were probably there [for mine]. Do you remember Tony night? The Hamilton party?

David: Yeah!

Leslie: I had this fantastic night. I had some hardware. I'd been to a couple of parties already and I was ending up the Hamilton party [at Tavern on the Green]. I don't usually tell tales out of school, but ... I get out of the limo, and the first person I see walking into the Hamilton party was Harvey Weinstein. I'd never met him before. I was just on TV winning the Tony and I'm at the Hamilton party, so I go up to him, and I said, "Mr. Weinstein, I'm Leslie Odom Jr." He wouldn't even shake my hand. He looked at me up and down. Maybe he said, "I know who you are," or something like that, and walked in. Ice. On Tony night!

David: Are you cool with my using this?

Leslie: Yeah. It's true. [pause] Icy.

David: Kathryn, do you have any stories?

Kathryn: Any weird or strange story? [pause] I do remember finding a quarter with my birth year on it, and I thought that was pretty special. It's not that special, but it was special to me. I thought it was auspicious!