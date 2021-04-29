Sutton Foster, John Cleese, Titanique, The Musical, and More Stream This Weekend

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming soon.

A Noise Within is streaming An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare now through May 16. Julia Rodriguez-Elliott directs. The lone witness of an ancient and ravaged Trojan battlefield weaves a tale of tragedy and triumph, with an enduring love for every victim of war. The Poet, an eternal being tasked with a passionate examination of deadly conflict, grapples with grief and dualities of victory and loss, power and fragility, heroism and hubris in an unforgettable modern take on Homer's classic. For tickets and more information, click here.



Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leads an all-star concert from New York City Center, streaming April 28-May 31. Foster will be joined in Bring Me to Light by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera. Buy tickets for the event now. And you can watch an excerpt from the concert here.

John Cleese — Why There Is No Hope, filmed live onstage in London's Cadogan Hall, will stream May 1-31. Don't miss John Cleese as he examines the dysfunctional world we live in and "Why There Is No Hope." Though Cadogan Hall was empty due to Covid, Cleese's presentation was full of laughs and hilarious insights. This 60-minute VOD is complete with a question-and-answer segment. To get access, click here.

A scene from The Importance of Being Earnest

Roundabout Theatre Company's Tony-nominated production of The Importance of Being Earnest will stream May 1-31. Directed by and starring Tony Award nominee Brian Bedford in his final stage performance, The Importance of Being Earnest features the original Broadway company performing Oscar Wilde's comedic masterpiece. To get access, click here.

Kathleen Chalfant and Elliott Gould will star in the live stream play We Have To Hurry, a new work by acclaimed playwright, actor, and director Dorothy Lyman. The two-hander, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark in life's third act, will stream live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, May 1 at 8pm and Sunday, May 2 at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone directs. All proceeds will go to the Actors Fund Home East and West. For tickets and more information, click here.

On Sunday, May 2, at 7:30pm ET, TITANIQUE: The Maiden Voyage Concert is sailing straight into your living room. Streaming live from New York City's Le Poisson Rouge, the story reveals what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night, as told by Céline Dion (who hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and re-charts the course of Titanic's beloved moments). The evening will feature a powerhouse cast performing more than 15 of Céline's most iconic hits, including "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," and "All By Myself." For tickets and more information, click here.

Mary-Louise Parker and Eric McCormack

Mary-Louise Parker, Eric McCormack, and Brandon Burton will star in a virtual production of Paula Vogel's Obie-winning The Baltimore Waltz, streaming April 29 at 8pm ET. On demand playback is available with all tickets through 6pm May 3. Proceeds from the production will be donated to the Actors Fund. For tickets and more information, click here.

Audra McDonald

The Billie Holiday Theatre will present the fifth anniversary edition of it's 50in50 monologue series, titled Shattering the Glass Ceiling. The show will have its virtual premiere via the theater's Facebook on May 6 at 7pm. For this year's show, 50 original monologues were selected by women of African descent from across the globe, and will be read by Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sanaa Lathan, Dawnn Lewis, Audra McDonald, Celestine Rae, Retta, Angelica Ross, Michele Shay, Gabourey Sidibe, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Wanda Sykes, Pauletta Washington, Vanessa Williams, and more to be announced. For more information on the free event, click here.

Khris Davis in The Royale

Lincoln Center Theater streams its 2016 archival recording of Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, through May 16 for free via Broadway On Demand. Those looking for access can register on the Lincoln Center Theater website. Ramirez's drama is inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion. The production opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on March 7, 2016, with a cast made up of McKinley Belcher III, Khris Davis, Montego Glover, John Lavelle, and Clarke Peters.

Hershey Felder will star as Sergei Rachmaninoff in the world premiere of Anna & Sergei — Live From Florence on May 16 at 8pm ET. Taking place as a memory play in the house in which the Russian Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills, this is the story of a very strange meeting between Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. Featuring Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music. Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through May 23). For tickets and more information, click here.

Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats will be made simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London at Soho Theatre May 19–22. Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. For tickets, more information, and access to the show's $10 lottery, click here.

NAATCO presents an all-Asian American cast to deliver the enduring messages of Thornton Wilder's Our Town: that the eternal exists in the everyday, that knowing true joy and happiness comes from taking the time to look and listen. The work will be presented online one night only, May 19, at 8pm ET. During this divisive time in our country, NAATCO's Our Town reflects and emphasizes the kinship among people of disparate cultures. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

Christopher Carter Sanderson's film telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth up close and personal in the 9/16 aspect ratio with a stellar cast led by TV's Leajato Robinson (Bull, Orange Is the New Black, Boardwalk Empire), based on the long-running critical success. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

