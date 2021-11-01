Sutton Foster Brings Animal Welfare Initiatives to Broadway

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Younger, Anything Goes) has put her support behind two initiatives serving shelter animals in need.

Sutton's Spotlight, launching November 1, is a new social media campaign to help shelter dogs find forever homes. Foster will highlight special animals available for adoption, publishing photos and each dog's story on her Instagram (@suttonlenore). She partners with the Humane Society of New York, the Westchester SPCA, and PetResQ to feature older dogs and animals with special needs in order to find homes for dogs who might be overlooked at first glance.

Towels for Toto, meanwhile, will be a joint initiative with the Broadway Community, Broadway Green Alliance (BGA), the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, and animal activists Bill and Dorothy Berloni. This initiative will help animal shelters by repurposing towels, blankets, and linens for local animal shelters, where they will become bedding and provide comfort to scores of rescue dogs and other animals.

"Animal welfare is a passion of mine, and I am so excited to be able to help these special animals," said Foster in a statement. "I have always had rescue dogs, and they fill my home with love and joy. I am happy to do whatever I can to help find forever homes for the many dogs who are sitting in shelters waiting for their own special rescuer, and to work with Broadway productions to bring comfort to animals awaiting adoption."

An 11-time Broadway veteran, Foster recently published her book, Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life. In October, she completed a West End run of Anything Goes (reprising her Tony-winning Broadway performance as Reno Sweeney), and will next star in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man opposite Hugh Jackman.