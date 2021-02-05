Super Bowl Preview: Debbie Reynolds Plays a Football in 1953 Movie Musical I Love Melvin
The late triple threat made us into sports fans.
Happy Super Bowl weekend! We realize that not every reader of TheaterMania loves the gridiron, but we're sure you'll adore this production number from the 1953 MGM musical I Love Melvin, in which Debbie Reynolds plays a football.
This classic MGM backstager reunites Reynolds and Donald O'Connor, who starred the previous year in Singin' in the Rain. O'Connor plays a bumbling go-fer who's in love with a Broadway chorus girl (Reynolds). The dance number in question may be part of a fictional Broadway show called Quarterback Kelly, but after seeing this, we wish it were real. Here's hoping Sunday's halftime show featuring The Weeknd is half as good as this:
Loading...