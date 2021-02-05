Super Bowl Preview: Debbie Reynolds Plays a Football in 1953 Movie Musical I Love Melvin

Happy Super Bowl weekend! We realize that not every reader of TheaterMania loves the gridiron, but we're sure you'll adore this production number from the 1953 MGM musical I Love Melvin, in which Debbie Reynolds plays a football.

This classic MGM backstager reunites Reynolds and Donald O'Connor, who starred the previous year in Singin' in the Rain. O'Connor plays a bumbling go-fer who's in love with a Broadway chorus girl (Reynolds). The dance number in question may be part of a fictional Broadway show called Quarterback Kelly, but after seeing this, we wish it were real. Here's hoping Sunday's halftime show featuring The Weeknd is half as good as this: