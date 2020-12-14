Sound of Metal Star Riz Ahmed to Present Theater Piece at Brooklyn Academy of Music

Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed will present a live-streamed performance of his new stage show, The Long Goodbye, on December 19 at 3pm ET for Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Ahmed, Emmy winner for HBO's The Night Of, will perform songs from his concept album The Long Goodbye, inspired by his feelings of homeland alienation. The digital adaptation of his theater piece blends music and storytelling with archival footage and immersive, binaural sound. The production is directed by Kirsty Housley, with creative direction by Andrea Gelardin and sound by Gareth Fry.

The Long Goodbye: Online Edition is co-commissioned by Brooklyn Academy of Music and Manchester International Festival. It is a companion piece to the live show, which was scheduled to premiere during BAM and MIF's 2020 spring season. The in-person edition will be rescheduled for a date that's still to be announced.