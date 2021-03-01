Shubert Organization Announces Cort Theatre Expansion and Renovation Project

The Shubert Organization will restore and renovate Broadway's 109-year-old Cort Theatre, refurbishing the interior and expanding it to the west.

Designs for improvements to the historic 1912 structure are by architect Francesca Russo, who has worked on nearly all of Shubert's restoration projects for the past 25 years. New seating will enhance comfort and accessibility, wing space will be added to the stage, rigging will be modernized, and enhanced functionality will allow for more technically demanding productions. The original proscenium arch, featuring back-lit art glass set in ornamental plaster lattice, will be restored.

To the west, a new annex designed by Kostow Greenwood Architects will include new lounge and concession spaces, additional restrooms with accessibility and better traffic flow in mind, and an elevator for patrons. Theater staff and performers will be given new dressing rooms, wardrobe facilities, and rehearsal spaces.

Built by John Cort and designed by Thomas Lamb, the Cort Theatre was acquired by the Shubert brothers in 1927. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.