She Loves Me, The King and I, and More to Reair on PBS This Summer

PBS has announced the lineup for its new summer Great Performances series, Broadway at Home.

The season will kick off with the 2016 Broadway revival of She Loves Me, starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel. Directed by Scott Ellis, the Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joe Masteroff musical will air on July 24.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel's 2017 revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter, starring Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, and Cobie Smulders, will air on July 31. August 7 will see the documentary In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams, which follows the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical up until its Broadway opening night in 2008.

Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman lead Kenny Leon's Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, airing on August 14. The Public Theater production was filmed at the Delacorte Theater in 2019.

Concluding the series is Bartlett Sher's West End revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I, starring Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, and Ruthie Ann Miles, reprising performances they originated in New York City. It airs August 21.

Currently available for free viewing online are Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles and Shakespeare's Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood.

Check your local listings for exact air times.