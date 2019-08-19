See Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, and Roger Bart Rehearse Hercules

Rehearsal photos have been released from the Public Theater's Public Works production of Hercules, running August 31-September 8 for free at the Delacorte Theatre.

Jelani Alladin is Hercules, with Krysta Rodriguez as Meg.

(© Joan Marcus)

The principal company of Equity actors will be made up of Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Jeff Hiller (Panic), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), Ramona Keller (Thalia), Tamika Lawrence (Calliope), Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), and Rema Webb (Terpsichore). Roger Bart, who provided the singing voice of Hercules onscreen, will play Hades. Broadway Inspirational Voices will also take part, providing a special performance, with cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

Roger Bart (Hades) and Jelani Alladin (Hercules) in rehearsal.

(© Joan Marcus)

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs), and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Rema Webb, Tamika Lawrence, Ramona Keller, Brianna Cabrera, and Tieisha Thomas in rehearsal.

(© Joan Marcus)

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and direction by Lear deBessonet, Hercules will have choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, puppet design by James Ortiz, music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin, orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by Mark Hummel, and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.