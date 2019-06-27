Sara Bareilles Launches Search for the Lead of New Musical TV Series Little Voice

A casting search has been announced for the new musical Warner Bros TV series, Little Voice, created by Waitress collaborators Sara Bareilles (composer and executive producer) and Jessie Nelson (writer, director, and executive producer). Filming is set to begin this July in New York City.

The production is searching for the lead character of Bess, described as follows: "Character portrayed is early 20s, female, any ethnicity. An aspiring singer/songwriter living in New York but makes ends meet by working as a bartender at a local music venue and other odd jobs. Bess has one of those voices that cuts right to your heart. She, like her voice, is full of hope and vulnerability and a hard earned strength way beyond her years. She has a survivor's humor and carries both the grace and the burden that comes with living with that deep of a gift. Soulfully beautiful but doesn't know that yet. She is her own worst critic. MUST SING VERY WELL AND HAVE A KNOWLEDGE OF GUITAR OR PIANO."

Click below to watch Bareilles perform the show's title theme song.

