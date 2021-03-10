Rock of Ages All-Star Reunion Concert Set for April

Veteran cast members from across the world will come together to celebrate the 30th-longest-running show in Broadway history on Saturday, April 24, with the live Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert.

Featuring a soon-to-be-announced "supergroup" cast , the show will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980, with performances at the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at the Bourbon Room and in New York City. Book writer Chris D'Arienzo co-directs with original director Kristin Hanggi.

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at the Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at the Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009.

The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record 10 times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th-anniversary production at New World Stages