Rigoletto, Directed by Bartlett Sher, Prepares for New Year's Eve Premiere

A new production of Verdi's Rigoletto, led by a Tony-winning creative team, premieres New Year's Eve at the Metropolitan Opera, with an additional eight performances January 4-29, 2022. Take a look below at images from the reimagined opera.

Quinn Kelsey in the title role of Verdi's Rigoletto.

(© Ken Howard / Met Opera)

Set in 1920s Europe, Rigoletto is directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, Intimate Apparel) and is joined by his frequent collaborators: set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Donald Holder.

Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua.

(© Ken Howard / Met Opera)

Conductor Daniele Rustioni leads a cast starring Quinn Kelsey in his Met role debut as Rigoletto, Rosa Feola as Gilda, and Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua. Varduhi Abrahamyan makes her Met debut as Maddalena, and Andrea Mastroni is Sparafucile.

Rosa Feola as Gilda in a scene from Rigoletto.

(© Ken Howard / Met Opera)

On Saturday, January 29, live transmissions of Rigoletto will be presented in cinemas as part of The Met: Live in HD series and over the Toll Brothers–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

