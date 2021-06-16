Richard Kind, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker Set for New Streaming Play Off Broadway

Jeremy O. Harris will present the streaming premiere of Torrey Townsend's new dark comedy Off Broadway, June 24-27. The satire will be directed by Robert O'Hara.

Off Broadway is set during the pandemic theater shutdown, and follows the staff of a non-profit theater as they come together on Zoom and scramble to stave off extinction. The show is described as "a scathing critique of an industry desperately trying to reinvent itself in the midst of a pandemic."

The full cast includes Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Jessica Frances Dukes, Jason Butler Harner, Hal Linden, Jillian Mercado, Richard Kind, and Kara Wang. Harris produces in association with Lucas Katler, Jana Shea, and Broadstream Media.

The creative team is made up of Laura Elkeslassy (script/production consultant), Ari Fulton (cosumes/props), Teniece Divya Johnson (intimacy director/empathy consultant), Twi McCallum (sound), Jim Glaub (technical consultant), Miranda Gohh (company/production manager), Clarissa Marie Ligon (production coordinator), Kameron Neal (graphic designer), Nicholas Polonio (associate producer), softFocus (consulting parnter), Victor Vazquez (casting), and Leah Vicencio (technical director/video editor).

Off Broadway will be available free to the public via Broadstream, though email signup is requested.