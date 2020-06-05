Rebecca Luker to Take Part in Fundraising Concert for ALS Drug Candidate Prosetin

Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker will take part in a virtual concert on June 17 at 8pm, benefiting the creation of the ALS drug candidate Prosetin.

The Zoom concert will be hosted by Santino Fontana and will also feature a conversation between Luker and Katie Couric. Joseph Thalken will serve as musical director.

Luker, seen on Broadway in shows ranging from The Sound of Music to Fun Home, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. She has since begun advocating for Prosetin, the first-ever ALS drug candidate developed using cells from ALS patients. Prosetin is proven to get into the brain and reach motor neurons, the cells targeted for destruction in ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

There is a suggested donation of $25. Click here to donate and register.