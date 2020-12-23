Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's New Album to Be Released on Christmas Day

PS Classics will release All the Girls, the new album from Broadway favorites Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert, on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats. CDs will be available starting January 15.

All the Girls premiered as a concert in 2019 and builds on Luker and Wilfert's friendship on and off the stage. It contains songs like "Everybody Says Don't," "Marry the Man Today," "Nowadays," "Friendship," "For Good," "Millwork," and "Dear Theodosia," among others. The album features orchestrations by musical director Joseph Thalken, who also penned additional material.

Three-time Tony nominee Luker appeared in Fun Home, The Music Man, Mary Poppins, Nine, and Show Boat, among other shows. Wilfert's credits include Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Click here to buy the album.